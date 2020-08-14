Shows
Action Movie Rewind: John Wick! And 2020 Mr. Mankato odds
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 14, 2020 12:05 pm
Mackey & Judd do their annual Mr. Mankato odds with Chris Long from KSTP TV and Courtney Cronin from ESPN.
(31:17) Action Movie Rewind: John Wick!
(01:19:39) Wrap with Reusse!
Topics:
Gophers
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Latest Mackey & Judd Stories
Report: Vikings to bring in veteran free agent safety for workout
Happy camper: Dalvin Cook didn’t consider holding out and isn’t sweating lack of contract extension
The OFFICIAL 2020 Mr. Mankato odds are out! Highlighting under-the-radar Vikings players
Vikings’ first full practice of training camp will come with no players on COVID-19 list
What a deal: Vikings could be in prime position to take advantage of bargains on free agent market
