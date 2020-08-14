Podcast

Action Movie Rewind: John Wick! And 2020 Mr. Mankato odds

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 14, 2020 12:05 pm
  • Mackey & Judd do their annual Mr. Mankato odds with Chris Long from KSTP TV and Courtney Cronin from ESPN.
  • (31:17) Action Movie Rewind: John Wick!
  • (01:19:39) Wrap with Reusse!

