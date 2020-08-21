Podcast

BONUS: Acton Movie Rewind: 48 Hours

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 21, 2020 1:02 pm
  • Mackey & Judd review the 1982 classic 48 Hours with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy! The boys go over their favorite and least favorite parts, their definitive bad guy rankings and they rank the film 1-10 on the Steven Segal scale.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd



