Star Tribune sports columnist Chip Scoggins and Judd discuss the BIg Ten’s decision not to play football this fall. Will we have spring football and how would that work? Scoggins, who grew up a huge college football fan in SEC country, also weighs in on the potential of football players starting a union and what that would mean to the future of the sport. Finally, Scoggins tells us that some Gophers’ non-revenue sports almost certainly will be in trouble with football being canceled.