Star Tribune sports columnist Chip Scoggins and Judd start the show talking about how nice it is to have sports back, even if things don’t always go the way of the Minnesota teams. Chip also weighs in on Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s decision to opt out of the college football season and the Twins’ fast start. How do you get a read on the Twins given they are a very good team playing a lot of bad opponents?