BONUS: Conduits of Trouble: The greatest games we’ve covered

Judd almost covered a no-hitter on Tuesday as Kent Maeda was brilliant against the Brewers. This got Zulgad and Chip Scoggins talking about the coolest things they’ve covered and what they would must-like to cover in their careers. Judd and Chip get into why they like starting extra innings with a runner on second base, despite the fact both didn’t like the idea originally. The duo also discusses why Fernando Tatis Jr., has presented MLB with a great opportunity to market a star player. The show wraps with a conversation about a must unusual Vikings training camp.