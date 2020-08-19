Podcast

BONUS: Conduits of Trouble: The greatest games we’ve covered

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 19, 2020 1:21 pm
  • Judd almost covered a no-hitter on Tuesday as Kent Maeda was brilliant against the Brewers. This got Zulgad and Chip Scoggins talking about the coolest things they’ve covered and what they would must-like to cover in their careers.
  • Judd and Chip get into why they like starting extra innings with a runner on second base, despite the fact both didn’t like the idea originally.
  • The duo also discusses why Fernando Tatis Jr., has presented MLB with a great opportunity to market a star player.
  • The show wraps with a conversation about a must unusual Vikings training camp.

