BONUS: Conduits of Trouble: What can I do?

Judd and Star Tribune sports columnist Chip Scoggins talk about the decision by NBA players not to play on Wednesday as a protest of what happened this week in Kenosha, Wis. What can we learn from this and would the NFL consider following the NBA’s lead and not play games? Does anything about the Twins’ two-game losing streak bother Chip, what’s wrong with Jose Berrios and how much should we be panicked about Josh Donaldson’s calf injury? Also, will the Twins make any major moves before the trade deadline on Monday.