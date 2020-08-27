BONUS: Conduits of Trouble: Will the Twins make any major moves before trade deadline?

- Judd and Star Tribune sports columnist Chip Scoggins talk about the decision by NBA players not to play on Wednesday as a protest of what happened this week in Kenosha, Wis.
- What can we learn from this and would the NFL consider following the NBA’s lead and not playing games?
- Does anything about the Twins’ two-game losing streak bother Chip, what’s wrong with Jose Berrios and how much should we be panicked about Josh Donaldson’s calf injury?
- Also, will the Twins make any major moves before the trade deadline on Monday.