BONUS: Conduits of Trouble: Will the Twins make any major moves before trade deadline?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 27, 2020 1:12 pm
  • Judd and Star Tribune sports columnist Chip Scoggins talk about the decision by NBA players not to play on Wednesday as a protest of what happened this week in Kenosha, Wis.
  • What can we learn from this and would the NFL consider following the NBA’s lead and not playing games?
  • Does anything about the Twins’ two-game losing streak bother Chip, what’s wrong with Jose Berrios and how much should we be panicked about Josh Donaldson’s calf injury?
  • Also, will the Twins make any major moves before the trade deadline on Monday.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



