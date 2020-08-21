Podcast

BONUS: Gersson Rosas on the Wolves winning the draft lottery

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 21, 2020 1:44 pm
  • Timberwolves president of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas joins Mackey & Judd to discuss Minnesota winning the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery!

