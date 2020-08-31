Podcast

BONUS: Reaction to the Twins standing pat at the MLB Trade Deadline

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 31, 2020 3:27 pm
  • Mackey, Judd, Jake Depue and Declan Goff countdown the final minutes of the MLB trade deadline and react to the Twins’ standing pat.

