Patrick is tired of seeing no-name Twins relievers who don’t throw hard and wonders why Homer Bailey was signed in the first place. Reusse is Unchained about the White Sox’s decision to trade young star Fernando Tatis Jr., wishes his brother a happy 80th birthday and tells us why he banned garage sales at his house. If this description sounds like it’s all over the map, well it is, and that’s what makes Unchained a great podcast.