A week ago when Patrick Reusse recorded Unchained everything was great in Minnesota sports. So what happened? Reusse fills us in and tells us why you just never know. Patrick has thoughts on when Josh Donaldson might return as well as a theory about why Jose Berrios and Eddie Rosario are struggling. As far as the college football season being canceled, Patrick is at no loss for words on this topic and the future of sports when the pandemic does end.