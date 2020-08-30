Podcast

EMERGENCY POD: Vikings trade for Yannick Ngakoue

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 30, 2020 2:50 pm
  • Judd and Declan react to the Vikings signing Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Topics:
