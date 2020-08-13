Podcast

Everson Griffen leaves the Vikings for the Cowboys

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 13, 2020 12:07 pm
  • Mackey & Judd discuss defensive end Everson Griffen signing with the Dallas Cowboys after 10 years with the Vikings. Does Griffen make the Mount Rushmore of Vikings’ pass-rushing defensive ends?

