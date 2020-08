Mackey & Judd react to the news that Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s decision to opt out of the 2020 college football season and to focus on the NFL Draft; (16:30) Twins walk off the Pirates; (37:55) Mike Greenberg from ESPN Radio joins the show; (51:30) Old Tweets Exposed; (58:25) Wrap with Reusse and Phil’s plan for the MLB bubble.