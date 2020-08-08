Podcast

How concerned should we be about Josh Donaldson’s injury?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 8, 2020 11:06 pm
  • Judd and Jake recap the Twins’ series against the Pirates and Jake’s first experience covering baseball in 2020. Then they get into the Twins’ injuries, and why fans should be concerned about Josh Donaldson’s calf strain.

