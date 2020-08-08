How concerned should we be about Josh Donaldson’s injury?

Shows
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 8, 2020 11:06 pm
Judd and Jake recap the Twins’ series against the Pirates and Jake’s first experience covering baseball in 2020. Then they get into the Twins’ injuries, and why fans should be concerned about Josh Donaldson’s calf strain.
Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows
Twins
