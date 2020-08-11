Podcast

How good is Randy Dobnak? The NHL Draft Lottery is rigged and Old Tweets Exposed

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 11, 2020 11:58 am
  • Mackey & Judd breakdown the Twins snapping their four-game losing streak, specifically how legit is Randy Dobnak?
  • (28:50) The Wild lose out on the draft lottery.
  • (51:00) Old Tweets Exposed!

