Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Unchained with Reusse: You never know
How good is Randy Dobnak? The NHL Draft Lottery is rigged and Old Tweets Exposed
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 11, 2020 11:58 am
Mackey & Judd breakdown the Twins snapping their four-game losing streak, specifically how legit is Randy Dobnak?
(28:50) The Wild lose out on the draft lottery.
(51:00) Old Tweets Exposed!
Topics:
Gophers
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Mackey & Judd Stories
No luck: Wild will select ninth in NHL draft after Rangers land top pick in lottery
Pulling no punches: Wild GM Bill Guerin makes it clear that goaltending changes are on the way
Feeling lucky? Wild look to win NHL draft lottery for first time in franchise history
Report: Big Ten presidents appear “ready to pull the plug” on football season
Zulgad: Twins’ slump might not be worthy of panic but could foreshadow problems in shortened season
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Unchained with Reusse: You never know