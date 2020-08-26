Podcast

How the Wild should address their goaltending issues

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 26, 2020 1:09 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan go over what the Wild should do about their goaltending issues. Should they sign or trade for a big name? Or should they patchwork it with other options? Also, the Penguins might have done the Wild a big favor.

SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



