Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Justin Jefferson gets praise for work in training camp but is it deserved?
How the Wild should address their goaltending issues
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 26, 2020 1:09 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan go over what the Wild should do about their goaltending issues. Should they sign or trade for a big name? Or should they patchwork it with other options? Also, the Penguins might have done the Wild a big favor.
Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories
Twins trade deadline target: Former MLB GM says Red Sox reliever would make sense in Minnesota
Vikings waive draft pick, replace him with linebacker David Reese II
Twins baseball boss says “early indications” are trade deadline “might be on the quieter side”
Zulgad: Bucking the trend: Could Nelson Cruz swing his way into becoming the first DH to win AL MVP?
Vikings won’t have fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for first two home games
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Justin Jefferson gets praise for work in training camp but is it deserved?