Is Nelson Cruz the American League MVP halfway through the Twins’ season? Judd Zulgad and Jake Depue debate whether the 40-year-old is in line to become the first full-time designated hitter to win the award. The duo also discuss Miguel Sano’s hot stretch and what he has to do to gain the complete confidence of Twins fans. Is Sergio Romo going to start a brawl and do we care and is the AL Central the best division in baseball?