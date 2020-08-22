Jake Odorizzi goes back on IL as Twins’ injury woes continue to grow (with Evening Judd commentary)

Jake Odorizzi’s already forgettable season took another unfortunate turn on Saturday as the Twins starter was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a chest contusion suffered in a 7-2 loss on Friday night at Kansas City.

Odorizzi was injured in the fourth inning when Alex Gordon hit a 103.2 mile-per-hour comeback shot that left a bruise on his right abdomen. The good news was that X-rays were negative. Odorizzi also was fortunate that the ball missed his pitching arm. “I saw the replay, and it missed my elbow by a couple inches,” Odorizzi told reporters. “All things considered, I feel pretty lucky to have missed that. I’ll be good in a little while. I just have to manage the soreness.”

The Twins also made two other moves involving pitchers as their injury issues continued to increase. Righthanded reliever Zack Littell, who left Friday’s game in the seventh inning with inflammation in his pitching elbow, went on the 10-day injured list and Homer Bailey, who started the Twins’ home opener against the Cardinals but hasn’t pitched since, was transferred to the 45-day injured list because of right biceps tendinitis.

The Twins recalled righthanded reliever Sean Poppen and selected the contract of lefthanded reliever Danny Coulombe.

Poppen has appeared in two games for the Twins this season. Coulombe, who was signed as a minor league free agent by the Twins in December, has pitched for the Dodgers and A’s during his big-league career that began in 2014. He went 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA in 27 games with Oakland in 2018. He did not pitch in the big leagues last season, splitting time between the Yankees and Brewers organizations.

Odorizzi began the season on the 10-day injured list because of soreness in his upper back. He returned on Aug. 8 and started against the Royals. In fact, all three of Odorizzi’s starts this season have come against the Royals. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and has yet to pitch more than four innings in a start.

Also on the Twins’ injury list are center fielder Byron Buxton (left shoulder inflammation), catcher Mitch Garver (right intercostal strain), third baseman Josh Donaldson (right calf strain) and Cody Stashak (lower back inflammation).