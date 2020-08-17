Joey Gerber, Freddie Gillespie, Omar Douglas, and Pete Najarian (ep. 310)

Doogie begins this episode with notes regarding the Wolves franchise sale venture, whether or not the Vikings wanted Everson Griffen back, and the recent background work the Houston Rockets have been doing on Daniel Oturu. Seattle Mariner relief pitcher Joey Gerber joins to discuss making his MLB debut earlier this month among other things (16:34) and NBA prospect Freddie Gillespie talks about his preparation for the upcoming draft (27:19). Former Gopher and New York Giant Omar Douglas gives his reaction to the news of no Big Ten football this fall (41:20), with former Gopher and Viking Pete Najarian rounding out the show with his thoughts on the Big Ten’s decision (53:07).