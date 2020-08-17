Joey Gerber, Freddie Gillespie, Omar Douglas, and Pete Najarian (ep. 310)

- Update on the Wolves franchise sale venture
- Did the Vikings want Everson Griffen back?
- The Houston Rockets have recently been doing background work on Daniel Oturu
- (16:34) Seattle Mariner relief pitcher Joey Gerber joins to discuss making his MLB debut earlier this month
- (27:19) NBA prospect Freddie Gillespie talks about his preparation for the upcoming draft
- (41:20) Former Gopher and New York Giant Omar Douglas gives his reaction to the news of no Big Ten football this fall
- (53:07) Former Gopher and Viking Pete Najarian rounds out the show with his thoughts on the Big Ten’s decision