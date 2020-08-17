Podcast

Joey Gerber, Freddie Gillespie, Omar Douglas, and Pete Najarian (ep. 310)

By AJ Fredrickson August 17, 2020 8:13 pm
  • Update on the Wolves franchise sale venture
  • Did the Vikings want Everson Griffen back?
  • The Houston Rockets have recently been doing background work on Daniel Oturu
  • (16:34) Seattle Mariner relief pitcher Joey Gerber joins to discuss making his MLB debut earlier this month
  • (27:19) NBA prospect Freddie Gillespie talks about his preparation for the upcoming draft
  • (41:20) Former Gopher and New York Giant Omar Douglas gives his reaction to the news of no Big Ten football this fall
  • (53:07) Former Gopher and Viking Pete Najarian rounds out the show with his thoughts on the Big Ten’s decision

Gophers The Scoop w/ Doogie Twins Vikings Wolves



