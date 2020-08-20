Jose Berrios finally provides Twins with an ace-like performance; Ryan Jeffers impresses in debut

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios’ first five starts of this pandemic-shortened season were underwhelming. While Kenta Maeda and Randy Dobnak were pitching like top of the rotation guys, Berrios posted a 5.92 ERA, worked as many as six innings only once and won one game while losing three.

Not exactly what the Twins expected from their Opening Day starter and the guy they expect to be the ace of their staff. Berrios’ low point might have come in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Kansas City. He gave up four runs, five hits and walked a season high four in a 4-2 loss to the Royals.

On Thursday, Berrios went to work on redeeming himself. Facing a Brewers team that scored nine runs against the Twins the night before, Berrios gave up one hit in six shutout innings, walking only one and striking out nine in a 7-1 victory over Milwaukee at Target Field. Berrios did not allow a batter to reach until Keston Hiura walked in the fourth inning and the Brewers’ first hit did not come until Eric Sogard singled to center in the fifth.

“When I came to the ballpark, I said, ‘Today’s the day, so I need to do it now. I can’t wait anymore time,'” said Berrios, who made an adjustment before his Aug. 9 start at Kansas City when he shifted more toward the third base side of the rubber. “I bring my 100 percent for every pitch, so I think that pays off tonight on the mound.”

This was the Berrios the Twins need to see if they are going to make a playoff run in 2020. Berrios’ dominance of the Brewers gave him a rare August gem, a month when he is usually at this worst. What’s odd is that Berrios’ struggles in August (7-10 with a career-worst 5.88 ERA in 24 starts entering Thursday) are usually attributed to him wearing out, but that’s no excuse when this season did not start until July 24.

Berrios was effective from the outset Thursday, getting two strikeouts in the first inning and six through the first three innings. He struck out two batters in each inning in the first four.

“He was absolutely at the top of his game in pretty much every way,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When he’s really crisp with his fastball … the fastball and the fastball life were excellent. His ability to command it to both sides of the plate, from where I’m standing, excellent. He was able to really implement some of those breaking balls with a little more downward action. He commanded it very well, changeup was good. We can dissect it all the way around. It was a tremendous night for him. We’ve seen this guy many times over and that’s the guy we remember. It doesn’t get any better than what we saw.”

Here are nine other tidbits from a victory that gave the Twins (17-9) a half-game lead on Cleveland and a two-game lead on the White Sox in the AL Central.