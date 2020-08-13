Judd apologizes to Byron Buxton and a Scoop with Doogie!

- We open the show with Judd apologizing to a surging Byron Buxton. Actually, Judd takes credit for Buxton’s surge, but no matter what it’s good to see.
- (15:20) Mitch Garver finally has a good day at the plate.
- (27:37) Doogie joins for a Scoop that includes plenty on Everson Griffen’s decision to sign with Dallas.
- (48:00) Todd McShay’s first mock draft of 2020. Where does Rashod Bateman go and who do the Vikings select?
- (56:00) Dodgers’ Joe Kelly does not hold back when it comes to the Houston Astros.