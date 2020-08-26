Podcast

Justin Jefferson gets praise for work in training camp but is it deserved?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 26, 2020 12:58 pm
  • Mackey & Judd react to Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson impressing offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak at training camp and also debut a new segment called #FootballNerds.

