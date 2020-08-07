Luis Arraez remains out of Twins’ lineup because of sore knee

Luis Arraez wasn’t in the Twins’ starting lineup for the second consecutive game on Friday night as Minnesota opened a three-game series against the Royals in Kansas City. The second baseman is dealing with minor knee soreness, according to manager Rocco Baldelli.

Rocco says we should see Luis Arráez back in the lineup in a day or two. He's dealing with some very minor knee soreness. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) August 7, 2020

Arraez went 1-for-4 in the Twins’ 5-2 victory on Wednesday in Pittsburgh but did not play in Thursday’s loss to the Pirates. Coming off a fantastic rookie season, Arraez is hitting .216/.286/.243 with four RBIs in 11 games. He hit .334/.399/.439 with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 92 games last season. Arraez left an intrasquad game on July 17 because of right knee soreness but returned the following day.

Marwin Gonzalez, who had been starting in place of Josh Donaldson (calf) at third base, has moved to second to replace Arraez. Ehire Adrianza is now starting at third with Donaldson still out of the lineup. Donaldson has not played since leaving the Twins’ victory over Cleveland in the second inning last Friday because of tightness in his right calf.

Baldelli also said that while righthanded starter Homer Bailey isn’t with the Twins on this trip, lefthander Rich Hill is with the team.