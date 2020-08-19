No deal: Contract talks between Vikings and Dalvin Cook reportedly break off

Dalvin Cook made it clear on a video call last week that he never considered missing the start of training camp, despite the fact he was entering the last year of his rookie contract and still didn’t have an extension. Cook talked about letting the Vikings and his agent “get this thing worked out,” while he focused on playing in 2020.

It will be interesting to see if anything changes for Cook after it was reported that contract talks between the team and the running back’s agent broke off on Tuesday, according to NFL Network. There is no question that Cook is one of the most important members of the Vikings’ offense, but it’s also clear the team has reservations about signing him to a multi-year contract, given his position and injury history.

Contract talks broke off Tuesday between the #Vikings and star RB Dalvin Cook, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Talks could restart later, of course. But for now, Cook has said he's focused on Week 1 as he enters last year of his rookie deal, with franchise tag looming in 2021. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2020

Here’s the story on Cook after he spoke to the media on Friday. He definitely sounded like a guy willing to play on the last season of his contract, despite the fact it’s for only $1.3 million. Given Cook’s production that’s a bargain.