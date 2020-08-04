P.J. Hall fails physical with Vikings, returns to Raiders; Armon Watts placed on COVID-19 reserve list

A day after acquiring defensive tackle P.J. Hall from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, the Vikings announced that Hall had failed his physical and his rights would go back to the Raiders.

The Raiders had informed Hall that he was going to be released on Monday before the Vikings traded for him. Minnesota was looking to add depth at defensive tackle after nose tackle Michael Pierce decided to opt-out for the season because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Armon Watts, who will have a chance for more playing time with Pierce missing the season was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Vikings activated first-round wide receiver Justin Jefferson and seventh-round safety Brian Cole II from the same list.