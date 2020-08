Mackey & Judd open the show with the worst places to make small talk; (13:30) the Twins taking series against Kansas City. Miguel Sano heating up, Taylor Rogers concerns and another terrible umpire display; (39:00) Reckless Twins trade speculation; (51:07) Reckless Timberwolves trade speculation and (01:02:00) Random Season Recall on the 2003 Vikings.