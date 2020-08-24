Podcast

Reckless Twins and Timberwolves trade speculation

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 24, 2020 12:32 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with the worst places to make small talk.
  • (13:30) Breaking down the Twins-Royals series, beginning with an in-depth discussion about Miguel Sano’s hot streak after a terrible beginning to the season.
  • (39:00) The MLB trade deadline is a week away so it’s time for Reckless Twins trade speculation. Phil has some trade targets picked out.
  • (51:07) Phil and Judd caution those who have declared the Wolves can’t get Devin Booker from the Suns.
  • (1:02:00) Random Season Recall on the 2003 Vikings.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



