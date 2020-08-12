Report: Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen headed to Cowboys

Everson Griffen’s long stint on the NFL free agent market came to an end on Wednesday when the defensive end agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network.

The #Cowboys are adding a big-time pass-rusher, signing former #Vikings DE Everson Griffen, sources tell me, @TomPelissero and @SlaterNFL. With Minnesota for a decade, Griffen now heads to Dallas. A surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

ESPN reported that Griffen agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal that includes a $3 million base salary and $3 million in roster bonuses. The Vikings made a “competitive offer” to retain Griffen, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and SKOR North. The Seattle Seahawks also were reportedly in the mix.

Griffen, a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2010, voided the final three years of his contract with the team in February after getting eight sacks in 15 games. If Griffen expected to sign quickly, it didn’t happen as the the coronavirus pandemic stopped free agents from visiting teams and left several players sitting on the market.

Griffen, 32, had 74.5 sacks in 10 seasons with the Vikings, including a career-high 13 in 2017. The Vikings’ two starting defensive ends — Griffen and Danielle Hunter — combined for 22.5 sacks last season.

The Vikings will give Ifeadi Odenigbo a chance to replace Griffen at right end. Odenigbo, a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern in 2017, had seven sacks last season.

The #Seahawks and #Vikings went back and forth for pass-rusher Everson Griffen, while the #Cowboys quietly went to work. Out of nowhere, they add a key cog in their defense. Griffen to Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

Griffen’s presence will give the Cowboys another player who can provide pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Here’s that list:

#Cowboys pass rush now features: Demarcus Lawrence

Everson Griffen

Gerald McCoy

Aldon Smith

Tyrone Crawford

Randy Gregory (if reinstated) A formidable bunch for the NFC East. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

The Vikings are scheduled to play host to the Cowboys on Nov. 22.