Report: Vikings finalizing multi-year contract extension with GM Rick Spielman

The Vikings’ decision to reward coach Mike Zimmer with a three-year contract extension last month meant it was likely only a matter of time before general manager Rick Spielman received a similar extension. The only question was when that would happen?

We have our answer. The team was finalizing a multi-year extension with Spielman on Sunday night, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Spielman and Zimmer have basically worked on the same length of contract since the former hired the latter as the Vikings coach in 2014, meaning Spielman’s contract likely will run through 2023.

The #Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with general manager Rick Spielman, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 3, 2020

Both Zimmer and Spielman had been entering the last year of their contract in 2020. Zimmer’s extension will begin with 2021, meaning Spielman’s likely will do the same.

Spielman has been with the Vikings since 2006 when he was named vice president of player personnel. He was promoted to general manager in 2012 and has held that title since. The Vikings have been in the postseason four times since Spielman became GM, including three times under Zimmer. The Vikings went 13-3 and advanced to the NFC championship game in 2017.