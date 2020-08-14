Vikings to bring in veteran free agent safety for workout; claim former Dolphins safety off waivers

The Vikings will bring in free agent safety Jahleel Addae for a workout, and claimed former Dolphins safety Steven Parker off waivers on Friday. The Vikings are attempting to add depth at the position behind starters Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith. Addae’s workout was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, while Parker being claimed off waivers was reported by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Addae, a longtime member of the Chargers, spent last season with the Houston Texans. Parker had two interceptions in 14 games (four starts) last season in his only year with the Dolphins. He was placed on waivers Thursday.

Addae, 30, joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2013. He spent six seasons with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Texans. Addae has four career interceptions, including a career-high two last season, and 4.5 sacks in 96 games (62 starts) in seven years. He has played in all 16 games the past three seasons.

Parker, 24, was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2018 and was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins last September.