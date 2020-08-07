Richard Pitino, Gabe Kalscheur, Tyrell Terry, and Zeke Nnaji (ep. 309)

This Friday episode of The Scoop begins with Doogie’s latest notes on the Vikings, Gophers, Twins, and Wolves (00:45). Gophers men’s hoops coach Richard Pitino discusses the team’s summer workouts and the outlook for having a season among other things (20:10). Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur chats about what he’s been working on this summer (42:44), and Minneapolis native Tyrell Terry talks about deciding to keep his name in the mix for the upcoming NBA Draft (47:03). The show rounds out with former Hopkins and Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji who talks about his preparation for the NBA Draft (54:02).