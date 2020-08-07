Podcast

Richard Pitino, Gabe Kalscheur, Tyrell Terry, and Zeke Nnaji (ep. 309)

By AJ Fredrickson August 7, 2020 7:55 pm
  • (00:45) Doogie’s latest notes on the Vikings, Gophers, Twins, and Wolves
  • (20:10) Gophers men’s hoops coach Richard Pitino discusses the team’s summer workouts and the outlook for having a season among other things
  • (42:44) Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur chats about what he’s been working on this summer
  • (47:03) Minneapolis native Tyrell Terry talks about deciding to keep his name in the mix for the upcoming NBA Draft
  • (54:02) Former Hopkins and Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji talks about his preparation for the NBA Draft

Topics:
Gophers The Scoop w/ Doogie Twins Vikings Wolves



