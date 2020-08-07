Richard Pitino, Gabe Kalscheur, Tyrell Terry, and Zeke Nnaji (ep. 309)

- (00:45) Doogie’s latest notes on the Vikings, Gophers, Twins, and Wolves
- (20:10) Gophers men’s hoops coach Richard Pitino discusses the team’s summer workouts and the outlook for having a season among other things
- (42:44) Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur chats about what he’s been working on this summer
- (47:03) Minneapolis native Tyrell Terry talks about deciding to keep his name in the mix for the upcoming NBA Draft
- (54:02) Former Hopkins and Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji talks about his preparation for the NBA Draft