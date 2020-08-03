Podcast

Rick Spielman and Vikings agree on contract

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 3, 2020 12:16 pm
  • Mackey & Judd react to Vikings general manager Rick Spielman agreeing on a multi-year contract extension.

