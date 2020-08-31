Sitting it out: The MLB trade deadline was a busy one, but the Twins weren’t one of the players

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey turned out to be both right and wrong last week when he said he thought the MLB trade deadline Monday would be on the quieter side.

It was on the quiet side for the Twins, who did not make a deal despite a five-game losing streak that has dropped them to third place in the AL Central entering Monday’s game against the White Sox at Target Field. But there was plenty of activity around the Major Leagues before the 3 p.m. deadline as several big names switched teams and the San Diego Padres showed they have every intention of pursuing a World Series title in this pandemic-shortened season. The Padres’ additions included righthander Mike Clevinger in a trade that sent six players to Cleveland.

Rather than add a starter, reliever or a righthanded bat, the Twins elected to not move any prospects and are banking on returning players giving them a spark in their final 25 games of the regular season. The Twins were rumored to be involved in trade discussions with Texas for Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Angels for Dylan Bundy but both righthanded starters stayed put.

Falvey said he checked in on players with expiring contracts that would have been considered rentals but said in some of those cases those players weren’t moved. “It just was one of those years where it just never felt like there was something that was really going to line up for us as we got close to the end,” Falvey said. “We had some offers mixed in during the course of the conversations … rentals and guys with future control. (We) just didn’t feel like it lined up at any point.”

As for the players the Twins hope to be getting back, here’s a look at five who could have an impact before the playoffs begin.