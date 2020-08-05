Shows
Tale of the tape in 2020: Vikings vs. Eagles
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 5, 2020 12:44 pm
Mackey & Judd size up the Vikings vs. the Eagles and compare who has the better quarterback, coach and total offense and defense.
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
