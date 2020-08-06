Podcast

The greatness of Randy Dobnak and the Twins’ bullpen and a Scoop with Doogie.

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 6, 2020 11:44 am
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with the greatness of Randy Dobank.
  • (13:20) Should we be concerned with Mitch Garver?
  • (35:10) And a Scoop with Doogie!

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Podcast

