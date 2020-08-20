Podcast

Previous Story Vikings have toughest schedule this season when it comes to opposing QBs Next Story Kenta Maeda’s Masterpiece, a wild night at Target Field and Ryan Jeffers’ potential

The Wild should target these centers this offseason

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 20, 2020 3:19 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan go over the centers the Wild should target this offseason and what they will have to give up to get a quality player at that position. (Hint: It will be a lot).

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Vikings have toughest schedule this season when it comes to opposing QBs Next Story Kenta Maeda’s Masterpiece, a wild night at Target Field and Ryan Jeffers’ potential