Twins acquire infielder Ildemaro Vargas from Diamondbacks

The Twins acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Vargas was designated for assignment last Thursday by the Diamondbacks after going 3-for-20 (.150) in eight games. He made the Opening Day roster with the Diamondbacks last season and slashed .269/.299/.413 with six home runs and 24 RBIs in 92 games over four stints with the team. He also had nine doubles and one triple

Vargas, 29, made his major league debut in 2017 and has played in 126 career games over parts of four seasons with Arizona (2017-2020), hitting .257/.287/.387 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs in that time.

A native of Caripito, Venezuela, Vargas played in the St. Louis Cardinals organization from 2008-14, before being released in spring of 2015. He then played 30 games with Bridgeport in the independent Atlantic League before signing with the Diamondbacks as a minor league free agent in May of 2015.

Vargas appeared in 48 games at second base last season and also played third (14 games), shortstop (four games) and left and right field in one game apiece. This season, Vargas appeared in five games at first base, three at second and one at third.

To make room for Vargas on the 28-man roster, the Twins plan to make a corresponding roster move at a later date.

Additionally, the Twins have reinstated catcher and infielder Willians Astudillo from the 10-day Injured List and optioned him to the team’s alternate training site in St. Paul. Astudillo appeared in 58 games for the Twins in 2019, hitting .268/.299/.379 with 28 runs, nine doubles, four home runs, 21 RBI and five walks.

The Twins’ player pool is now at 60.