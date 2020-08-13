Twins activate newly acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas, reinstate reliever Zack Littell

The Twins activated recently acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas on Thursday, a day before they open a seven-game homestand. Vargas was acquired on Tuesday from the Arizona Diamondbacks and will add depth at several positions. That includes third base as Josh Donaldson remains sidelined by a right calf strain and it’s not certain when he will return.

The Twins also reinstated righthanded reliever Zack Littell from the 10-day injured list, placed righthanded reliever Cody Stashak on the 10-day IL and designated righthander Cory Gearrin for release or assignment in order to activate Vargas.

Littell, who missed 13 games because of a left hamstring strain after being placed on the IL on Aug. 1, appeared in two games for the Twins and gave up four runs on six hits, including three home runs, in three innings. Littell went 6-0 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 games last season.

Stashak was placed on the IL (retroactive to Aug. 12) because of lower back inflammation. He has a 3.86 ERA with two walks and 10 strikeouts in six games and seven innings.

Gearrin, signed as a minor league free agent in the offseason, appeared in only one game for the Twins. That came Sunday as he pitched two scoreless innings with two walks and one strikeout against the Royals in Kansas City.