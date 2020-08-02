Twins place Homer Bailey on injured list because of biceps tendinitis

MINNEAPOLIS — Homer Bailey’s first start for the Twins was a solid one. When the righthander will make his next appearance, however, is unknown.

After manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday night that Bailey’s next start would be on Monday instead of Sunday, the Twins announced before their game against Cleveland on Sunday that Bailey had been placed on the 10-day injured list because of right biceps tendinitis. The move is retroactive to July 29.

Bailey gave up two runs and four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings as he earned the victory in the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday in the Target Field opener. Bailey joins righthander Jake Odorizzi as Twins starters on the injured list. Odorizzi opened the season on the list because of a back issue and has yet to pitch.

Reliever Tyler Clippard served as the opener for the Twins in Sunday’s game.

The Twins recalled righthander Sean Poppen to replace Bailey. Poppen, 26, appeared in four games with the Twins last season, giving up seven runs on 10 hits with five walks and nine strikeouts in 8.1 innings.