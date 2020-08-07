Twins place Josh Donaldson on 10-day injured list because of calf injury

The Twins placed Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list Friday, a week after the third baseman left in the second inning of a victory over Cleveland because of tightness in his right calf. The move is retroactive to Aug. 4.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, is no stranger to calf issues.

He missed 38 games because of a right calf strain while with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017, but still hit .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs and 78 RBIs in 113 games. Donaldson’s 2018 season was derailed by right shoulder inflammation and a left calf strain and he played in only 52 games in splitting the year between Toronto and Cleveland. He was out from May 29 to Sept. 11 because of the calf issue. In a recent Instagram post, Donaldson acknowledged that he’s torn “both of my calves a total of seven times in two years.”

Donaldson joined Atlanta last season as a free agent and hit .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs in 155 games. That earned him NL Comeback Player of the Year honors. The 34-year-old signed a four-year, $92 million free agent contract with the Twins this offseason and has replaced Miguel Sano at third base. Ehire Adrianza and Marwin Gonzalez have both gotten starts at third with Donaldson out.