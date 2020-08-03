Twins push back Rich Hill start for second time in young season

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins’ injury concerns grew by one on Monday when it was announced that lefthander Rich Hill had been scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field.

Hill joins starters Homer Bailey and Jake Odorizzi on the sideline. Bailey was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right biceps tendinitis, and Odorizzi has yet to pitch this season because of a right intercostal strain.

The Twins originally were planning to have Hill start the second game of the season against the White Sox in Chicago but replaced him with Randy Dobnak. Hill, 40, gave up no runs, two hits, a walk and struck out two in a 3-0 victory over St. Louis last Wednesday in his first start of the season. Hill, who had surgery on his pitching elbow last fall, said afterward that he did not start the previous weekend because of inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Hill had experienced mild back soreness in his first start against the Cardinals.

The Twins had lefthander Lewis Thorpe start on Monday against the Pirates. The team also activated lefthanded reliever Caleb Thielbar and optioned outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr.

The Twins’ starting rotation over the next three days is expected to be Jose Berrios, Dobnak and Kenta Maeda. Odorizzi also appears close to joining the rotation and could get a start this weekend against the Royals in Kansas City.

The Twins’ injury issues extend beyond pitching. Third baseman Josh Donaldson missed a third consecutive game on Monday because of a right calf injury that forced him to leave Friday’s game against Cleveland in the second inning. Marwin Gonzalez made a third consecutive start at third base in the opening of a four-game series against the Pirates that will feature two games at Target Field and two in Pittsburgh.