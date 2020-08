Mackey & Judd open the show with the Twins taking three of four from the Cleveland Indians; (18:00) Someone figured out how to call our warmline; (26:00) How concerned should we be with Josh Donaldson’s calf injuries; (34:15) Former Twins’ second baseman Brian Dozier’s comments about the San Diego Padres; (45:00) Wild take Game 1 against the Canucks; (57:30) Random Season Recall on the 2001-02 Minnesota Wild.