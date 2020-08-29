Twins trade deadline targets: Angels starter reportedly on the radar

Looking to bolster their starting rotation before the 3 p.m. trade deadline on Monday, the Twins have shown interest in Angels righthanded starter Dylan Bundy, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Morosi also reported that Atlanta and the White Sox are in involved in talks with the Angels about Bundy.

Bundy, the fourth-overall pick by Baltimore in the 2011 draft, is 3-2 with a 2.58 ERA in six starts this season with Los Angeles. He has one complete game and has struck out 44 and walked eight in 38.1 innings.

Bundy, 27, was traded by the Orioles to the Angels last December for four prospects. Bundy’s best season as a starter with Baltimore came in 2017, when he went 13-9 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts. He was 10-6 with a 4.02 ERA the year before but only made 14 starts in 36 games. In five seasons with Baltimore, Bundy went 38-45 with a 4.67 ERA in 127 games and 103 starts.

Bundy appears to have figured something out with the Angels, and with Los Angeles going nowhere, the Angels are seeing what type of return they can get for the veteran.