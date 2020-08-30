Twins trade deadline targets: Could this veteran starter have a second go-around with the Twins?

Could Lance Lynn be making a return to the Twins? The Twins and White Sox are among the teams who have been talking to the Texas Rangers about the veteran righthanded starter, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Lynn signed with the Twins in March 2018 but had a miserable season. He went 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA in 20 starts before being dealt to the Yankees at the trade deadline. Lynn signed with the Rangers as a free agent in December 2018 and has been very effective in Texas.

He went 16-11 with a 3.67 ERA in 33 starts last season and is 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA in eight starts this year. The 33-year-old has been shopped to several teams and won’t come cheap, considering he is signed through 2021 and will make $8 million next season. The Rangers enter Sunday with a 12-20 record so it appears that they will definitely be moving Lynn before the MLB trade deadline at 3 p.m. Monday.