Patrick begins Unchained by wondering where all the parades are going to be for the Minnesota teams that win titles this fall. We also get Patrick’s thoughts on the Twins pitching, why the recent umpire work he has seen at Target Field have made him rethink his position on the electronic strike zone and why Patrick won’t be throwing out a first pitch, even though he was invited to do so. If you want the Unchained part of the show, listen until the end.