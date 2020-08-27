Shows
Vikings 2020 best-case scenarios: Can they win the Super Bowl?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
August 27, 2020 12:05 pm
Mackey & Judd go over best -case scenarios for the Vikings in 2020 and what will football look like with no preseason games?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Twins are proving to be a hit early, but late-game struggles at the plate have become an issue
Twins trade deadline target: You’re not going to believe this one
‘I don’t believe we should play today’: Twins unanimously decide to postpone game against Tigers
Twins trade deadline target: Former MLB GM says Red Sox reliever would make sense in Minnesota
Vikings waive draft pick, replace him with linebacker David Reese II
